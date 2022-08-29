Menu

Canada

‘I wasn’t surprised’: Holy Roller tank vandalized again in London, Ont.’s Victoria Park

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted August 29, 2022 1:08 pm
The Holy Roller is the one of only two Canadian Sherman tanks to return to Canada in 1946 that fought from D-Day to VE Day. View image in full screen
The Holy Roller is the one of only two Canadian Sherman tanks to return to Canada in 1946 that fought from D-Day to VE Day. Andrew Graham/Global News London

A few months after the Holy Roller monument returned to Victoria Park in London, Ont., the World War II tank was vandalized for the second time last week.

Police said that the damage occurred on Wednesday and was reported online the next day.

“I wasn’t surprised,” said Gary Cambridge, deputy restoration project director for the Holy Roller and retired sergeant. “It just seems to be the flavour for a certain faction in the city of London to do such a thing.”

Read more: Man charged after Holy Roller tank vandalized, London police say

This is the second time the central London landmark has been vandalized since its unveiling ceremony earlier this year.

In June, a 44-year-old London man was charged with mischief after allegedly vandalizing the tank with a grinder less than two weeks after it returned to Victoria Park following a year-long restoration project.

The damage was estimated at $6,000.

“The Holy Roller is a sacred symbol for not only our city, but for all Canadians,” said Mayor Ed Holder. “While you can’t fix stupid, you certainly can report it, identify it, and hold it accountable to the fullest extent of the law. That is my hope in this instance.”

The Holy Roller is one of only two Sherman tanks to return to Canada in 1946 that fought from D-Day to VE Day, participating in 14 major battles.

Holy Roller being moved to Victoria Park in London, Ont. in May 1956 View image in full screen
Holy Roller being moved to Victoria Park in London, Ont. in May 1956. Archives and Special Collections, Western University (LFP Collection) via HistoryPin (CC-BY)

This year marks the 78th anniversary of the D-Day landing.

Trending Stories
Additionally, 2022 also marks the 150th anniversary of the creation of the 1st Hussars, the London-based regiment that landed with the tank on Juno Beach on D-Day. The last surviving member of the tank’s D-Day crew passed away last year, leaving the Holy Roller to stand in their honour in London’s Victoria Park.

Read more: ‘Grit, strength and sacrifice’: Holy Roller returns to Victoria Park in London, Ont.

In June 2021, the monument was moved from its home in the park, where it had stood guard since 1956, to Fanshawe College’s Centre for Applied Transportation Technologies in starting what would become a year-long restoration project.

“We were discussing, prior to it going back to the park, how long it would be before vandalism actually occurred,” Cambridge said.

“Defacing Holy Roller is no different than vandalism to headstones in a cemetery,” he added.

A source told Global News that video surveillance was installed to oversee the area around the Holy Roller two weeks ago. Police confirmed that they are aware of such video surveillance and that the investigation is ongoing.

Cambridge said that what disheartens him the most about the seemingly recurring issue for the monument is the “lack of thought” on what the tank represents.

“They [suspects] don’t understand what the embodiment or the impression it’s supposed to convey that we shouldn’t have to have these things [tanks],” he said. “It’s just a lack of respect for what people have done for them [and] what society is doing for them.”

Holder added that “necessary repairs will be made as quickly as possible, and this unique piece of London’s history will remain proudly displayed for all time in its current location.”

Click to play video: '359 Canadians died 78 years ago on D-Day' 359 Canadians died 78 years ago on D-Day
359 Canadians died 78 years ago on D-Day – Jun 6, 2022
