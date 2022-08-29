‘I wasn’t surprised’: Holy Roller tank vandalized again in London, Ont.’s Victoria Park

Send this page to someone via email

A few months after the Holy Roller monument returned to Victoria Park in London, Ont., the World War II tank was vandalized for the second time last week.

Police said that the damage occurred on Wednesday and was reported online the next day.

“I wasn’t surprised,” said Gary Cambridge, deputy restoration project director for the Holy Roller and retired sergeant. “It just seems to be the flavour for a certain faction in the city of London to do such a thing.”

This is the second time the central London landmark has been vandalized since its unveiling ceremony earlier this year.

In June, a 44-year-old London man was charged with mischief after allegedly vandalizing the tank with a grinder less than two weeks after it returned to Victoria Park following a year-long restoration project.

The damage was estimated at $6,000.

“The Holy Roller is a sacred symbol for not only our city, but for all Canadians,” said Mayor Ed Holder. “While you can’t fix stupid, you certainly can report it, identify it, and hold it accountable to the fullest extent of the law. That is my hope in this instance.”

Officials have unveiled the results of the Holy Roller Memorial Project. The tank, one of the only still around after landing on Juno Beach on D-Day, is now restored and back to rolling #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/Kkv3PN3vCb — Andrew Graham (@andrewjwgraham) May 30, 2022

The Holy Roller is one of only two Sherman tanks to return to Canada in 1946 that fought from D-Day to VE Day, participating in 14 major battles.

View image in full screen Holy Roller being moved to Victoria Park in London, Ont. in May 1956. Archives and Special Collections, Western University (LFP Collection) via HistoryPin (CC-BY)

This year marks the 78th anniversary of the D-Day landing.

Additionally, 2022 also marks the 150th anniversary of the creation of the 1st Hussars, the London-based regiment that landed with the tank on Juno Beach on D-Day. The last surviving member of the tank’s D-Day crew passed away last year, leaving the Holy Roller to stand in their honour in London’s Victoria Park.

In June 2021, the monument was moved from its home in the park, where it had stood guard since 1956, to Fanshawe College’s Centre for Applied Transportation Technologies in starting what would become a year-long restoration project.

A cheer from volunteers with the Holy Roller Memorial Project, who led the restoration of the historic Sherman tank. Deptuty project director and retired Sgt. Gary Cambridge says the team is now looking at restoring another 1st Hussars tank that’s still in France #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/ksvohpA7Pt — Andrew Graham (@andrewjwgraham) May 31, 2022

“We were discussing, prior to it going back to the park, how long it would be before vandalism actually occurred,” Cambridge said.

“Defacing Holy Roller is no different than vandalism to headstones in a cemetery,” he added.

A source told Global News that video surveillance was installed to oversee the area around the Holy Roller two weeks ago. Police confirmed that they are aware of such video surveillance and that the investigation is ongoing.

Cambridge said that what disheartens him the most about the seemingly recurring issue for the monument is the “lack of thought” on what the tank represents.

“They [suspects] don’t understand what the embodiment or the impression it’s supposed to convey that we shouldn’t have to have these things [tanks],” he said. “It’s just a lack of respect for what people have done for them [and] what society is doing for them.”

Holder added that “necessary repairs will be made as quickly as possible, and this unique piece of London’s history will remain proudly displayed for all time in its current location.”

