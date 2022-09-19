Menu

Crime

Man suffers life-threatening injures after stabbing in Huron Heights: London police

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted September 19, 2022 9:24 am
A London police vehicle. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

London, Ont., police are investigating a stabbing that took place near Huron Heights in the city’s northeast end.

On Sunday at 10:45 p.m., police responded to a weapons report in the 200-block of McNay Street.

A man was located with an apparent stab wound and was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The status of the man’s injuries remains unknown.

The investigation is in its early stages and has been reassigned to the major crime section of London police.

