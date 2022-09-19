London, Ont. police investigate incident involving firearm, one person injured

Send this page to someone via email

One person was seriously injured in an incident involving a firearm in London, Ont., over the weekend.

On Saturday at 3:15 p.m., London police say a firearm was discharged in a parking lot in the 100-block of Bonaventure Drive.

According to police, one person was left with serious injuries.

The status of the injuries is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.