Crime

London, Ont. police investigate incident involving firearm, one person injured

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted September 19, 2022 7:36 am
File photo.
Kelly Wang/980 CFPL

One person was seriously injured in an incident involving a firearm in London, Ont., over the weekend.

On Saturday at 3:15 p.m., London police say a firearm was discharged in a parking lot in the 100-block of Bonaventure Drive.

Read more: Man pronounced dead after a hit-and-run near Hamilton Road in London, Ont.

According to police, one person was left with serious injuries.

The status of the injuries is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

