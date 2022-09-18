London, Ont. Police investigating hit and run near Hamilton Road

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., Police are on the scene of a hit-and-run that occurred in the area of Hamilton Road and Little Grey Street early Sunday morning.

“At approximately 4:40 a.m., police received reports of a pedestrian who had been located with injuries as a result of an apparent motor vehicle collision,” said a news release.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The Traffic Management Unit continues the investigation and officers remain on scene. Hamilton Road between Inkerman Street and Dreaney Avenue. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with information or dash-cam video that could assist the investigation is being asked to contact the London Police.

More to come.