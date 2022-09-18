South Okanagan Tim Hortons donating Smile Cookie funds to OSNS Legacy Foundation

Send this page to someone via email

The Okanagan Similkameen Neurological Society (OSNS) Child and Youth Development Centre launched the Legacy Foundation a year ago with an initial pledge of $250,000 from the Stawarz family, who own and operator South Okanagan Tim Hortons.

The family says the funds from this year’s ‘smile cookie’ campaign, beginning Monday, will go towards their $250,000 pledge.

OSNS sees nearly 1,600 children a year. There is still a growing waitlist of families that need to access the centre.

“The OSNS Legacy Foundation is working towards securing the delivery of pediatric rehabilitation in the South Okanagan so more families can get the help they need,” said OSNS Philanthropy Associate Megan Windele.

“We are extremely excited for this year’s camping in support of OSNS and the OSNS Legacy Foundation. You will see our teams selling Smile Cookies in store and in the drive-thrus”, said Tim Horton’s owner-operator Nicole MacMillan (Stawarz).

“The campaign went very well last year so we invite you to keep the love and smiles going and help support this great organization.”

The annual Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign runs Sept. 19 through Sept. 25 where 100 per cent of the proceeds will support 665 charities and community groups across Canada.

“We are so grateful to the Stawarz Family for supporting the OSNS Legacy Foundation through this campaign. The funds raised during Smile Cookie week will go towards the future sustainability of the OSNS Child & Youth Development Centre,” said Windeler.

“When you buy a Smile Cookie, you’re making an impact on so many families across the South Okanagan.”

Funds from Summerland, Penticton, Oliver and Osoyoos Tim Horton’s locations will be donating all Smile Cookie proceeds to the foundation.