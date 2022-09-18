Man rushed to trauma centre after car collides with hydro pole in Brampton: police

A man has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after his vehicle collided with a pole in Brampton, police say.
In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Kennedy Road and Edgemont Drive at around 12:01 p.m. Sunday for reports a vehicle had driven into a pole.
The driver was removed from their vehicle and taken to hospital by paramedics, police said.
Peel paramedics told Global News they transported a man in his 30s to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
Police said a hydro pole was down and a bus shelter had also been damaged in the area. Drivers were cautioned to use alternative routes.
