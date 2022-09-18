Menu

Traffic

Man rushed to trauma centre after car collides with hydro pole in Brampton: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 1:42 pm
A Peel police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Peel police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

A man has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after his vehicle collided with a pole in Brampton, police say.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Kennedy Road and Edgemont Drive at around 12:01 p.m. Sunday for reports a vehicle had driven into a pole.

The driver was removed from their vehicle and taken to hospital by paramedics, police said.

Peel paramedics told Global News they transported a man in his 30s to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police said a hydro pole was down and a bus shelter had also been damaged in the area. Drivers were cautioned to use alternative routes.

