Man rushed to trauma centre after car collides with hydro pole in Brampton: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after his vehicle collided with a pole in Brampton, police say.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Kennedy Road and Edgemont Drive at around 12:01 p.m. Sunday for reports a vehicle had driven into a pole.

The driver was removed from their vehicle and taken to hospital by paramedics, police said.

Peel paramedics told Global News they transported a man in his 30s to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police said a hydro pole was down and a bus shelter had also been damaged in the area. Drivers were cautioned to use alternative routes.

Story continues below advertisement

COLLISION:

– Kennedy Rd/Edgemont Dr in #Brampton

– Single vehicle into a pole

– Driver out of vehicle and being transported to trauma centre by @Peel_Paramedics

– Hydro pole is down and damage caused to a bus shelter

– Use alternate routes

– C/R at 12:01 p.m.

– PR22-0309458 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) September 18, 2022