Crime

Pedestrian dies in hospital after Saturday night collision in Mississauga

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 9:45 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A man in his 40s has died after a collision in Mississauga on Saturday evening.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Erin Mills Parkway and Folkway Drive at around 8:28 p.m. for reports a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

The man, who was taken to hospital by paramedics, was in serious condition.

Read more: Pedestrian seriously injured after Toronto hit-and-run

Officers said the driver stayed at the scene of the collision and was cooperating with police investigations.

In an update on Saturday evening, police said the man had succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Peel police’s major collisions bureau is leading the investigation.

