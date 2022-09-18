Pedestrian dies in hospital after Saturday night collision in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

A man in his 40s has died after a collision in Mississauga on Saturday evening.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Erin Mills Parkway and Folkway Drive at around 8:28 p.m. for reports a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

The man, who was taken to hospital by paramedics, was in serious condition.

Officers said the driver stayed at the scene of the collision and was cooperating with police investigations.

In an update on Saturday evening, police said the man had succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Peel police’s major collisions bureau is leading the investigation.

