Pedestrian seriously injured after Toronto hit-and-run

Toronto police say they are looking for the driver who fled the scene of a pedestrian-involved collision in the city early Wednesday.
Emergency crews were called to the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Lansdowne Avenue at around 4:36 a.m.
Police said a man was found unconscious with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle.
Paramedics told Global News they transported a man in life-threatening condition to a trauma centre.
Trending Stories
The driver fled the scene, police said.
Roads have been closed for the investigation.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments