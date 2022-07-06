Pedestrian seriously injured after Toronto hit-and-run

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they are looking for the driver who fled the scene of a pedestrian-involved collision in the city early Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Lansdowne Avenue at around 4:36 a.m.

Police said a man was found unconscious with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle.

Paramedics told Global News they transported a man in life-threatening condition to a trauma centre.

The driver fled the scene, police said.

Roads have been closed for the investigation.

COLLISION:

St Clair Av W + Lansdowne Av

* 4:36 am *

– Pedestrian struck

– Man unconscious

– Very serious injuries

– Driver has fled the scene

– Officers assisted Medics with emergency run

– Roads closed for investigation

– TTC has redirected service@TTCnotices#GO1281612

^dh pic.twitter.com/KqAab1TZME — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 6, 2022

