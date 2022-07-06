Menu

Canada

Pedestrian seriously injured after Toronto hit-and-run

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 6, 2022 6:48 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. File / Global News

Toronto police say they are looking for the driver who fled the scene of a pedestrian-involved collision in the city early Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Lansdowne Avenue at around 4:36 a.m.

Police said a man was found unconscious with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle.

Read more: Woman lit on fire aboard Toronto transit bus dies of injuries: police

Paramedics told Global News they transported a man in life-threatening condition to a trauma centre.

Trending Stories

The driver fled the scene, police said.

Roads have been closed for the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

 

