Woman lit on fire aboard Toronto transit bus dies of injuries: police

WARNING: Story contains graphic details which some viewers may find disturbing. Discretion is advised.

The woman who was lit on fire on a Toronto bus on June 17 has succumbed to her injuries, police say.

In a statement to Global News, Toronto police Const. Alex Li said police “can confirm that the woman has succumbed to her injuries.”

The incident happened during the noon hour on June 17 at Kipling Station in Etobicoke, which is in the Dundas Street and Kipling Avenue area.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the scene at 12:23 p.m.

The victim was helped by Toronto Fire, Toronto police and TTC constables. She was rushed to hospital via an emergency run.

Const. Edward Parks told Global News on the afternoon of June 17 that information suggested a man poured a liquid substance on a female and then ignited it.

Speaking at a press conference after the incident, Const. Li said investigators believe it was an “isolated incident” and a “random attack.”

Li said the victim, a woman in her 20s, suffered both second- and third-degree burns and was “critically injured.”

Toronto police announced they had arrested 33-year-old Tenzin Norbu on June 19 in connection with the incident.

He was charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, common nuisance endangering the lives, safety or health of the public and mischief over $5000 interfering with property.

“After consultation with the Service’s specialized Hate Crime Unit, the investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence,” police said on June 19.

The sister of the woman also started a GoFundMe campaign to support her sister, who she said was a professional caregiver. The page, which the website says was created four days previously, said the woman was “in critical condition, and under life support.”

On Tuesday evening, Toronto police confirmed the force’s homicide unit had been notified of the death.

— with files from The Canadian Press and Global News’ Ryan Rocca