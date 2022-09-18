Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ wins People’s Choice prize at TIFF

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical “The Fabelmans” has won the People’s Choice prize at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The coming-of-age ode to cinema was announced as the winner during a TIFF awards breakfast this morning, capping off 10 days of in-person filmgoing and festivities.

“The Fabelmans” is the first Spielberg film to screen at TIFF and is billed as the legendary director’s most personal project to date.

Michelle Williams and Paul Dano star as the parents of aspiring teenage filmmaker Sammy Fabelman growing up in midcentury Arizona.

The People’s Choice prize is chosen through online votes and is often seen as a predictor of Academy Award success.

Last year’s winner was the Northern Ireland-set family drama “Belfast.”