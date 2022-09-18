SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Entertainment

Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ wins People’s Choice prize at TIFF

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 18, 2022 11:32 am
Click to play video: 'TIFF returns to in person first time in 3 years' TIFF returns to in person first time in 3 years
WATCH ABOVE: Global’s Liem Vu previews the Toronto International Film Festival including Canadian actor Brandan Fraser’s big movie comeback, Steven Spielberg’s world premiere and Viola Davis’s new passion project – Sep 9, 2022

TORONTO — Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical “The Fabelmans” has won the People’s Choice prize at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The coming-of-age ode to cinema was announced as the winner during a TIFF awards breakfast this morning, capping off 10 days of in-person filmgoing and festivities.

“The Fabelmans” is the first Spielberg film to screen at TIFF and is billed as the legendary director’s most personal project to date.

Read more: Anna Kendrick, others rescued from stuck elevator during TIFF

Michelle Williams and Paul Dano star as the parents of aspiring teenage filmmaker Sammy Fabelman growing up in midcentury Arizona.

The People’s Choice prize is chosen through online votes and is often seen as a predictor of Academy Award success.

Last year’s winner was the Northern Ireland-set family drama “Belfast.”

© 2022 The Canadian Press
