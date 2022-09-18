Toronto police investigate after man in 60s stabbed Sunday morning

A man in his 60s was stabbed in the chest on Sunday morning in Toronto, police say.
Officers were called to the area of Dundas Street East and Mutual Street at around 7:43 a.m. for reports a man had been stabbed.
When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound to his chest, Toronto police said.
Toronto paramedics took the man — who police said was in his 60s — to hospital. Paramedics told Global News they transported a man in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.
