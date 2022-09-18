Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police investigate after man in 60s stabbed Sunday morning

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 10:08 am
Toronto Police Superintendent Steve Watts of the Organized Crime Enforcement unit, listens during a press conference announcing new gun control laws, in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. View image in full screen
Toronto Police Superintendent Steve Watts of the Organized Crime Enforcement unit, listens during a press conference announcing new gun control laws, in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

A man in his 60s was stabbed in the chest on Sunday morning in Toronto, police say.

Officers were called to the area of Dundas Street East and Mutual Street at around 7:43 a.m. for reports a man had been stabbed.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound to his chest, Toronto police said.

Read more: Warrant issued for man wanted in connection with fatal Toronto shooting

Toronto paramedics took the man — who police said was in his 60s — to hospital. Paramedics told Global News they transported a man in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagTPS tagToronto Paramedics tagToronto Stabbing tagDundas Street tagMutual Street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers