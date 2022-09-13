Warrant issued for man wanted in connection with fatal Toronto shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Police have issued an arrest warrant for a fourth man wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Sept. 18, 2021 at around 8:52 p.m., officers received a report of a shooting in the area of Oak and Sumach streets.

Police said multiple gunshots were heard in the area.

“Officers arrived on scene and located three men suffering from gunshot wounds,” officers said in a previous news release.

According to police, a 29-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening-injuries.

A 27-year-old man was also taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

One man who was suffering from “multiple gunshot wounds” was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

He has since been identified as 27-year-old Thane Murray from Toronto.

According to police, four suspects were seen wearing dark-coloured clothing and masks concealing their faces. They fled the area heading north.

Police said on Dec. 13, 2021, 20-year-old Noah Anderson from Toronto was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

A day later, 20-year-old Jahmal Harvey from Toronto was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Officers said both appeared in court in December.

Meanwhile, police said an arrest warrant was issued for 27-year-old Jabreel Elmi from Toronto.

Officers said he is wanted for first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. He is five-feet-seven-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has a stocky build.

“If located, do not approach, call 9-1-1,” police said in a news release. “He is considered armed and dangerous.”

Also, a Canada-wide warrant has now been issued for 22-year-old Rajahden Angus Campbell from Toronto. He is also wanted for first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Campbell is six-feet-one-inch tall and weighs 174 pounds.

Police said he is also considered “armed and dangerous.”

“If located, do not approach. Call 9-1-1,” officers said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.