2nd Milton, Ont. victim from Monday’s shooting rampage dies, police say

Send this page to someone via email

The 28-year-old international exchange student injured in Milton during Monday’s GTA shooting rampage has died in hospital, police say.

In a statement on Saturday, Halton Regional Police said Satwinder Singh “passed away peacefully” with his family present at the Hamilton General Hospital.

Singh was an exchange student working part-time at MK Auto Repairs at the time of Monday’s shooting, which also included scenes in Mississauga and Hamilton.

The shooting took place on at around 2:50 p.m., at MK Auto Repairs in the area of Main and Bronte streets. Thirty-eight-year-old Shakeel Ashraf — owner of MK Auto Repairs — was also pronounced deceased at the scene.

The third victim injured there, an employee of the shop, is a 43-year-old man who was shot in the leg. He has since been released from hospital and is recovering at home.

Story continues below advertisement

The news of the shooting in Milton came less than an hour after a shooting was reported in Mississauga.

That shooting, which investigators believe was conducted by the same suspect — 40-year-old Sean Petrie — left 48-year-old Toronto police officer Andrew Hong dead and another person injured.

Read more: Suspect in shooting rampage arrived at coffee shop 2 hours before killing Toronto police officer

“This is heartbreaking news for our community which hasn’t even begun to heal from Monday’s traumatic events,” Halton police chief Stephen Tanner said on Saturday.

Petrie worked at the Milton auto body shop for “a short period of time.” Police are looking into reports that there were threats made prior to the shooting.

Later on Monday, Hamilton police said the suspect was shot and killed in a cemetery in the York Boulevard area.

The province’s police watchdog — the Special Investigations Unit — has invoked its mandate and is now investigating the suspect’s death.

— With files from Global News’ Hannah Jackson and Ryan Rocca

Advertisement