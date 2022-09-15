28-year-old student injured in GTA shooting rampage not expected to survive: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 28-year-old international exchange student who was injured in Monday’s GTA shooting rampage is not expected to survive, police say.

Police officials held a press conference Thursday morning where they provided more information on Monday’s events.

During the update, Halton Regional Police Chief Stephen Tanner said a 28-year-old international exchange student who was one of three people shot in Milton remains on life support and is not expected to survive.

“We are not releasing his name at this time out of respect for his family but we anticipate doing so at a future date and time,” Tanner said.

The shooting took place on Monday at around 2:50 p.m., at MK Auto Repairs in the area of Main and Bronte streets.

Thirty-eight-year-old Shakeel Ashraf — the owner of MK Auto Repairs — was pronounced deceased at the scene. Tanner said he leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

The two other victims were taken to hospital.

The news of the shooting in Milton came less than an hour after another shooting was reported in Mississauga.

The shooting, which investigators believe was conducted by the same suspect — 40 year old Sean Petrie — also left 48-year-old Toronto police officer Andrew Hong dead and another person injured.

Tanner said the 28-year-old male student worked part time at MK Auto Repairs.

The third victim injured there, also an employee of the shop, is a 43-year-old man who was shot in the leg. He has since been released from hospital and is recovering at home, Tanner said.

“Let us also remember that other innocent employees were present and will be traumatized by this event forever,” Tanner said.

Tanner said Petrie worked at the Milton auto body shop for “a short period of time” and is looking into reports that there were threats made to the shop prior to the shooting.

At around 4:30 p.m. Monday, Halton Regional Police said the suspect had been taken into custody.

Later on Monday, Hamilton police said the suspect was shot and killed in a cemetery in the York Boulevard area.

The province’s police watchdog — the Special Investigations Unit — has invoked its mandate and is now investigating the suspect’s death

