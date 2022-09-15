Peel and Halton police chiefs to give update on Monday’s shooting rampage

Send this page to someone via email

The police chiefs for Peel Regional Police and Halton Regional Police are set to provide an update on Monday’s shooting rampage that left two men dead, including a Toronto officer.

The two will speak at a scheduled news conference set for 10 a.m. Thursday at Peel police’s headquarters in Mississauga.

Alongside Peel Regional Police chief Nishan Duraiappah and Halton Regional Police chief Steve Tanner will be Bonnie Crombie, the Mississauga mayor.

On Monday, two men were killed in a shooting rampage that prompted police to issue a provincewide emergency alert regarding an active shooter.

The first shooting took place at a Tim Hortons in the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Argentia Road on Monday afternoon where 48-year-old Constable Andrew Hong was attending a joint training exercise in Mississauga

Const. Hong, a Toronto police officer for 22 years and a father of two, was eating his lunch when he was fatally shot in what police have described as an “ambush” style attack. Another person was also injured.

Roughly an hour later, another shooting took place in Milton, where three people were shot at an autobody shop in Milton including Shakeel Ashraf.

Ashraf died from his injuries at his MK Auto Repairs shop, which he owned.

According to police and court documents obtained by Global News, the suspected killer was identified as 40-year-old Sean Petrie, who had a lengthy criminal history.

Petrie was shot and killed by Hamilton Police officers late Monday afternoon at a cemetery in their city.