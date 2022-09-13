Timeline of Monday’s Toronto-area shootings that left 2 victims dead, 3 injured

Send this page to someone via email

Shootings in the Toronto area on Monday left two victims dead, including a Toronto police officer, and three others injured.

It’s believed the shootings were perpetrated by the same suspect, who was killed during an interaction with officers at a cemetery in Hamilton.

Here is a timeline of Monday’s events:

2:15 p.m.: Peel Regional Police officers respond to the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Argentia Road in Mississauga for a shooting. Initially police say one person had been shot, though Peel paramedics confirmed to Global News that two people had been injured, one fatally. The second victim was taken to Sunnybrook’s trauma centre in Toronto.

Peel Regional Police officers respond to the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Argentia Road in Mississauga for a shooting. Initially police say one person had been shot, though Peel paramedics confirmed to Global News that two people had been injured, one fatally. The second victim was taken to Sunnybrook’s trauma centre in Toronto. 2:51 p.m.: A second shooting is reported, this time in Milton in the Main and Bronte streets area.

A second shooting is reported, this time in Milton in the Main and Bronte streets area. 3:21 p.m.: Peel Regional Police confirm two victims at the Mississauga shooting location and say that the suspect was in a black Jeep Cherokee. Officers release a partial plate number and warn that the suspect is “armed and dangerous.” Four minutes later, police release a full plate number.

3:25 p.m.: Halton Regional Police issue their first tweet about the Milton shooting scene. Police say the suspect in the shooting there was driving a black Jeep Cherokee and 10 minutes later, say it has the same plate number as the one in the Mississauga shooting.

Halton Regional Police issue their first tweet about the Milton shooting scene. Police say the suspect in the shooting there was driving a black Jeep Cherokee and 10 minutes later, say it has the same plate number as the one in the Mississauga shooting. Before 4 p.m.: Sources confirm to Global News that a Toronto police officer was killed in the Mississauga shooting.

Sources confirm to Global News that a Toronto police officer was killed in the Mississauga shooting. Around 4:19 p.m.: Peel Regional Police release a surveillance image of the suspect, again warning that he is “armed and dangerous.”

View image in full screen The suspect image released by police. Peel Regional Police

4:23 p.m.: Hamilton police say they “are monitoring an active shooter situation originating in Peel and Halton.”

Hamilton police say they “are monitoring an active shooter situation originating in Peel and Halton.” 4:25 p.m.: An emergency alert is issued. “Peel Regional Police are investigating an active shooter,” it says in part.

4:33 p.m.: Halton Regional Police say the suspect has been located and taken into custody. Police also say that one person died at the scene of the Milton shooting and two others were taken to hospital. Global News later learned that the victim killed there was Shakeel Ashraf, who ran a mechanic shop. He was killed at his business.

Halton Regional Police say the suspect has been located and taken into custody. Police also say that one person died at the scene of the Milton shooting and two others were taken to hospital. Global News later learned that the victim killed there was Shakeel Ashraf, who ran a mechanic shop. He was killed at his business. 4:47 p.m.: Hamilton police ask people to avoid a section of York Boulevard “for an ongoing police investigation” and later say that they will hold a media briefing.

Hamilton police ask people to avoid a section of York Boulevard “for an ongoing police investigation” and later say that they will hold a media briefing. 6:17 p.m.: Hamilton police chief Frank Bergen holds a media update and says that the suspect was shot and pronounced dead at the York Boulevard scene in relation to the earlier shootings in Mississauga and Milton. The province’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, invoked its mandate.

Just after 8 p.m.: Officials from the Toronto Police Service, the Toronto Police Association, Peel Regional Police, and Halton Regional Police hold a press conference. Officials confirm that an officer — 48-year-old Andrew Hong — had been killed. Toronto police chief James Ramer said Hong, a father of two and 22-year veteran of the force, was in Mississauga on a training exercise involving Toronto, Peel and York police forces. He said he was shot at close range and died at the scene. Nishan Duraiappah, Peel’s police chief, said Hong was on a break when the suspect, who has not yet been named, shot him in an “unprovoked and … ambush attack. ”The second person shot in Mississauga has life-altering injuries, police said.

Officials from the Toronto Police Service, the Toronto Police Association, Peel Regional Police, and Halton Regional Police hold a press conference. Officials confirm that an officer — 48-year-old Andrew Hong — had been killed. Toronto police chief James Ramer said Hong, a father of two and 22-year veteran of the force, was in Mississauga on a training exercise involving Toronto, Peel and York police forces. He said he was shot at close range and died at the scene. Nishan Duraiappah, Peel’s police chief, said Hong was on a break when the suspect, who has not yet been named, shot him in an “unprovoked and … ambush attack. ”The second person shot in Mississauga has life-altering injuries, police said. Around 8:30 p.m.: A procession is held for Const. Andrew Hong.

— With files from Isaac Callan, Ahmar Khan and Tracy Tong

View image in full screen Police say Hong was killed while on a lunch break from training in Mississauga. Obtained

View image in full screen Shakeel Ashraf was killed on Monday, community members say.