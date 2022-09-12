Menu

Comments

Crime

Toronto police officer killed in daylight Mississauga shooting: sources

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 12, 2022 3:25 pm
Peel Regional Police have released a photo of a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Mississauga. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police have released a photo of a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Mississauga. Peel Regional Police / Twitter

One person has been fatally shot in the Region of Peel and another taken to a trauma centre, police say.

Multiple sources told Global News the victim of the fatal shooting in Mississauga is a Toronto police officer.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they responded to an incident in the Argentia Road and Winston Churchill Boulevard area at around 2:15 p.m. on Monday.

Read more: 3 people with gunshot wounds located inside downtown Toronto nightclub, police say

Police initially said one person had been shot but updated that number to two shortly after 3:20 p.m. One person was taken to a trauma centre.

Paramedics told Global News one person was declared dead at the scene.

Police said they were searching for a man with a beard, wearing a construction vest. They said it was “imperative” anyone who sees his car — a black Jeep Cherokee with a licence plate CLMZ 905– calls 911.

“The driver is considered armed and dangerous,” police said.

An emergency alert was issued just before 4:30 p.m.

Officers also released a photo of the suspect.

— with files from Global News’ Tracy Tong

