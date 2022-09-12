Toronto police officer killed in daylight Mississauga shooting: sources

One person has been fatally shot in the Region of Peel and another taken to a trauma centre, police say.
Multiple sources told Global News the victim of the fatal shooting in Mississauga is a Toronto police officer.
In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they responded to an incident in the Argentia Road and Winston Churchill Boulevard area at around 2:15 p.m. on Monday.
Police initially said one person had been shot but updated that number to two shortly after 3:20 p.m. One person was taken to a trauma centre.
Paramedics told Global News one person was declared dead at the scene.
Police said they were searching for a man with a beard, wearing a construction vest. They said it was “imperative” anyone who sees his car — a black Jeep Cherokee with a licence plate CLMZ 905– calls 911.
“The driver is considered armed and dangerous,” police said.
An emergency alert was issued just before 4:30 p.m.
Officers also released a photo of the suspect.
