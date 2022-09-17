Mac Marauders wallop Waterloo for first win of football season

Send this page to someone via email

The McMaster football team is officially in the win column in 2022 after a convincing 43-0 victory in Waterloo Saturday afternoon.

The Marauders jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, thanks to a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown by McMaster’s Tayo Smith and three field goals by Ben MacDonald.

Quarterback Andreas Dueck connected with receiver Jackson Cooling on a 35-yard touchdown to stretch McMaster’s advantage to 23-0 just before halftime.

Dueck completed 17 of his 25 pass attempts for 214 yards and one touchdown. He was sacked twice.

Mac running back Ricardo Chisholm scored two rushing touchdowns in the second half including a four-yard run in the third quarter and a one-yard plunge late in the fourth.

The win boosts the Marauders’ record to 1-3 after the team was forced to forfeit its first two games of the season due to a player eligibility infraction.

Waterloo starting QB Nolan Kaban went nine of 17 for 89 yards, one interception, and was sacked three times by the McMaster defence.