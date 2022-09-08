Ottawa Gee Gees visit McMaster Marauders at Ron Joyce Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

The 1-1 Mac Marauders host the 1-1 Ottawa Gee Gees, Saturday at 1 at Ron Joyce Stadium in Hamilton.

McMaster, now ranked No. 10 in the nation, beat York 39-1 in their home opener last week, while Ottawa lost 26-16 to Queens.

Marauders quarterback Andrea Dueck leads the OUA in average passing yards per game, 294.5 but the Marauders need to improve their running game. After two weeks, the Marauders are second last (tenth overall) in average yards rushing per game, 98.5. By comparison, Ottawa is ranked sixth with 144 rushing yards per game.

To achieve success on the ground, the Marauders will need to be aware of James Peter. The Ottawa linebacker has tallied 17.5 tackles in this season’s two games, including 15 solo tackles, to lead the OUA in both categories.

McMaster has won seven of the last ten meetings between the two teams.

The game can be heard on 900 CHML at 1 p.m. Saturday.