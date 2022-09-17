Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Motorcycle rider in critical condition following Highway 403 collision: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 17, 2022 3:32 pm
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a single vehicle collision on Highway 403. View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a single vehicle collision on Highway 403. OPP/Twitter

A motorcycle rider is in critical condition after a crash in Mississauga on Saturday morning.

In a tweet, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said they responded to a collision in Highway 403’s eastbound lane near Dundas Street and Winston Churchill Boulevard.

Read more: Motorcycle rider injured after crashing into DVP guardrail: police

Police said a motorbike was involved in a single-vehicle collision that left the rider in critical condition.

Trending Stories

The force’s Mississauga detachment is leading the investigation.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagMississauga tagMotorcycle Crash tagDundas Street taghighway 403 tagRegion Of Peel tagWinston Churchill Boulevard taghighway 403 motorcycle crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers