Motorcycle rider in critical condition following Highway 403 collision: police

A motorcycle rider is in critical condition after a crash in Mississauga on Saturday morning.
In a tweet, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said they responded to a collision in Highway 403’s eastbound lane near Dundas Street and Winston Churchill Boulevard.
Police said a motorbike was involved in a single-vehicle collision that left the rider in critical condition.
The force’s Mississauga detachment is leading the investigation.
