Motorcycle rider in critical condition following Highway 403 collision: police

A motorcycle rider is in critical condition after a crash in Mississauga on Saturday morning.

In a tweet, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said they responded to a collision in Highway 403’s eastbound lane near Dundas Street and Winston Churchill Boulevard.

Police said a motorbike was involved in a single-vehicle collision that left the rider in critical condition.

The force’s Mississauga detachment is leading the investigation.

Motorcycle rider in critical condition after single vehicle collision on #Hwy403 EB between Dundas and Winston Churchill, #MississaugaOPP investigating, left lane blocked. pic.twitter.com/3q0Qy7DJOQ — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) September 17, 2022

