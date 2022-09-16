Motorcycle rider injured after crashing into DVP guardrail: police

Toronto police say a motorcyclist is in life-threatening condition following a crash on the DVP early Friday.
Emergency crews were called to the DVP near the Prince Edward viaduct at around 1:24 a.m.
Police said a 26-year-old motorcycle rider had struck the guardrail.
His injuries are life-threatening, police said.
The northbound DVP was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.
