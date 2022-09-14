Vernon, B.C., residents encouraged to sign up for new alert system

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of Vernon, B.C., will now be able to learn about time sensitive emergency-related information through the digital notification system called Alertable.

Information and direction related to large scale emergencies such as wildfires, floods or other hazards that may occur within the municipal boundary can now be shared through the platform.

“In order to receive these notifications from the City of Vernon, you must subscribe to Alertable and choose your preferred method of communication. There is no cost to the public to receive these notifications and signing up is easy,” Sue Saunders, emergency program coordinator, said.

"The City encourages all residents to subscribe today."

During last year’s fire season, officials said that they were looking for a better system to alert people, should disasters roll out. Some indicated a provincewide system would have been preferable.

With Alertable, only critical notifications, like an evacuation order, will be delivered via phone call or text message.

All types of notifications will be delivered via the Alertable smart phone app, email, Alertable.ca, home speaker systems and social media.

The smart phone app is the recommended option for using the system, which also allows users to access DriveBC and Environment Canada weather alerts on their smart phone.

Once you sign up for Alertable, follow “Vernon, BC ” to receive notifications for emergency situations within Vernon’s municipal boundary.

For more information on how to subscribe or to download the free Alertable smart phone app, visit: http://www.vernon.ca/alertable.