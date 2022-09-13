Cole Perfetti to join Winnipeg Jets Young Stars in Penticton

The Winnipeg Jets have announced the roster of players they’ll be sending to the 2022 Young Stars Classic Tournament which begins Friday at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton.

And 2020 First Round Draft pick Cole Perfetti will be among the 13 forwards, and 24 players overall who will be representing the Winnipeg Jets in a round robin format that will also feature the top prospects from the Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames, and host Vancouver Canucks.

Perfetti scored two goals and added five assists for seven points in 18 games with Winnipeg in 2021-22, primarily on a line with Pierre-Luc Dubois and Kyle Connor, before suffering a season-ending upper-body injury following a collision with Seattle’s Jamie Oleksiak in a 5-3 win over the Kraken on Feb. 17 at Canada Life Centre.

The YOUNG STARS roster is set 🤩 pic.twitter.com/IiQMvQFJWq — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) September 13, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Joining the five foot 11 inch, 177-pound 20-year-old right winger/centre on the Jets Young Stars roster will be fellow first-rounders Chaz Lucius (2021) and Brad Lambert (2022) as well as eight other prospects from the last four entry drafts (2019: Simon Lundmark, Henri Nikkanen; 2020: Daniel Torgersson, Anton Johannesson, Tyrel Bauer; 2021: Dmitri Kuzmin; 2022: Danny Zhilkin, Dominic DiVincentiis.)

Swedish Goalie Arvid Holm, who was a sixth-round selection in the 2017 entry draft, will join DiVincentiis and Oskari Salminen between the pipes for the four-day tournament, which will see the Jet Prospects meet Calgary in the opener on Friday at 6 p.m. CT.

Winnipeg’s seventh all-time appearance in Penticton will also include games versus Edmonton (Sunday, 4 p.m. CT) and Vancouver (Monday, 1 p.m. CT) before the team heads home for the start of Main Camp on Thursday, Sept. 22 at Bell MTS Iceplex.

The Jets will open their six-game exhibition schedule on Sunday, Sept. 25 at Edmonton. The broadcast on 680 CJOB with Paul Edmonds, Jamie Thomas and the rest of the crew will begin at 3 p.m. with the pre-game show.

6:33 RAW: Winnipeg Jets Scheifele & Perfetti Interview – Feb. 16 RAW: Winnipeg Jets Scheifele & Perfetti Interview – Feb. 16 – Feb 16, 2022