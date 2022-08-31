Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg Jets bring back Fan Fest this September

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 31, 2022 2:19 pm

Winnipeg hockey fans can get up-close and personal with their favourite NHL players once again this year, as the Winnipeg Jets Fan Fest returns for the first time since 2019.

The event, which takes place at the Bell MTS Iceplex near Headingley on Sept. 24, gives fans the opportunity to watch on-ice training camp sessions, take part in indoor and outdoor activities, see live interviews with players on the main stage, and meet Jets alumni for autograph sessions.

Story continues below advertisement

NHL Street, described as a “premier youth ball hockey experience,” will also be making its Winnipeg debut at the Fan Fest, with a full street hockey arena setup.

Trending Stories

To participate in the festivities, fans can order free mobile tickets — a limit of eight per order — from the Jets’ website, beginning Sept. 6.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Jets introduce Rick Bowness as new head coach' Winnipeg Jets introduce Rick Bowness as new head coach
Winnipeg Jets introduce Rick Bowness as new head coach – Jul 4, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg Sports tagWinnipeg Jets tagManitoba Moose tagWinnipeg hockey tagBall Hockey tagBell MTS Iceplex tagWinnipeg Jets Fan Fest tagNHL Street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers