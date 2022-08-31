Winnipeg Jets bring back Fan Fest this September

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg hockey fans can get up-close and personal with their favourite NHL players once again this year, as the Winnipeg Jets Fan Fest returns for the first time since 2019.

The event, which takes place at the Bell MTS Iceplex near Headingley on Sept. 24, gives fans the opportunity to watch on-ice training camp sessions, take part in indoor and outdoor activities, see live interviews with players on the main stage, and meet Jets alumni for autograph sessions.

SAVE THE DATE 📆#JetsFanFest is BACK at @bellmtsiceplex for 2022! A free event for the whole family, you'll get LIVE action of the #NHLJets training camp, player interviews, games, prizes, and more! — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) August 31, 2022

NHL Street, described as a “premier youth ball hockey experience,” will also be making its Winnipeg debut at the Fan Fest, with a full street hockey arena setup.

To participate in the festivities, fans can order free mobile tickets — a limit of eight per order — from the Jets’ website, beginning Sept. 6.

