Crime

Youth faces charges after weekend stabbing in Niagara Falls

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 13, 2022 8:49 am
Niagara Regional Police say a teen was stabbed in an assault on Simcoe street in Niagara Falls on Sept. 11, 2022. View image in full screen
Niagara Regional Police say a teen was stabbed in an assault on Simcoe street in Niagara Falls on Sept. 11, 2022. Don Mitchell / Global News

A 15-year-old boy is facing multiple assault charges in connection with a stabbing Sunday in a Niagara Falls residential neighbourhood.

Niagara Police say the victim was found suffering serious injuries from a knife just after 6:30 p.m. at a home on Simcoe Street near St. Lawrence Avenue.

Investigators say the teen was being chased by a suspect to a friend’s house on Simcoe Street.

“The suspect caught him on the porch and physically assaulted him,” a Niagara police spokesperson said.

Trending Stories

“The second victim exited the house and was cut by the suspect with a knife.”

The youth was taken to hospital by paramedics.

All three teens, two of them 16-year-olds, were known to each other, according to detectives.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can reach out to Niagara Police or Crime Stoppers.

