Youth faces charges after weekend stabbing in Niagara Falls

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 15-year-old boy is facing multiple assault charges in connection with a stabbing Sunday in a Niagara Falls residential neighbourhood.

Niagara Police say the victim was found suffering serious injuries from a knife just after 6:30 p.m. at a home on Simcoe Street near St. Lawrence Avenue.

Investigators say the teen was being chased by a suspect to a friend’s house on Simcoe Street.

“The suspect caught him on the porch and physically assaulted him,” a Niagara police spokesperson said.

“The second victim exited the house and was cut by the suspect with a knife.”

The youth was taken to hospital by paramedics.

Story continues below advertisement

All three teens, two of them 16-year-olds, were known to each other, according to detectives.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can reach out to Niagara Police or Crime Stoppers.