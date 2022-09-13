Youth faces charges after weekend stabbing in Niagara Falls

A 15-year-old boy is facing multiple assault charges in connection with a stabbing Sunday in a Niagara Falls residential neighbourhood.
Niagara Police say the victim was found suffering serious injuries from a knife just after 6:30 p.m. at a home on Simcoe Street near St. Lawrence Avenue.
Investigators say the teen was being chased by a suspect to a friend’s house on Simcoe Street.
“The suspect caught him on the porch and physically assaulted him,” a Niagara police spokesperson said.
“The second victim exited the house and was cut by the suspect with a knife.”
The youth was taken to hospital by paramedics.
All three teens, two of them 16-year-olds, were known to each other, according to detectives.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can reach out to Niagara Police or Crime Stoppers.
