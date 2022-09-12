City of Barrie trying to tackle clothing waste with annual textile collection

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Barrie is trying to tackle the number of reusable items usually sent to the city’s landfill with the annual textiles collection.

This week from Monday to Friday, residents are asked to leave all unwanted clothing, linens, and shoes in waterproof bags with a note saying “textiles.”

Textile collection day for neighbourhoods will fall on the same day as garbage, recycling, and green bin material collection.

Residents are asked to put items on the curb of their designed day by 7 a.m. for the bags to be picked up.

For those who miss this textile collection, the next one is set to take place in May 2023. They can also drop items off at one of time textile bins located across the city.

The bin locations are at the Operations Centre at 165 Ferndale Dr. N., Wastewater Maintenance Facility at 167 Bradford St., Sadlon Arena at 555 Bayview Dr., Barrie Public Library (Painswick branch) at 48 Dean Ave., and Allandale Recreation Centre at 190 Bayview Dr.

More information on the program can be found on the city of Barrie website or by calling 1-866-927-3873 to find out when your collection day is and what is eligible for donation.