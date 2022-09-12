OPP look for missing Penetanguishene, Ont. woman

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are looking for a woman who went missing from Penetanguishene, Ont., on Saturday.

Police are seeking 58-year-old Maria-Grazia Vitale, who is described as standing four feet 10 inches, and with a thin build, brown hair, and brown eyes.

Vitale was last seen on Saturday at 6 p.m. in Penetanguishene, and police say she may be in Richmond Hill or Vaughan.

MISSING: #OPP attempting to locate 58 year old Maria-Grazia VITALE, 4'10'', thin build, brown hair, brown eyes. Last seen September 10, 2022 at 6:00pm in #Penetanguishene May be in the #RichmondHill #Vaughan area. Call 1-888-310-1122 with any information. ^jt pic.twitter.com/xUV2keNrmW — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) September 11, 2022

Anyone with information can call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).