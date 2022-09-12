Menu

Crime

OPP look for missing Penetanguishene, Ont. woman

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted September 12, 2022 9:19 am
OPP attempting to locate 58 year old Maria-Grazia Vitale of Penetanguishene Ontario. View image in full screen
OPP attempting to locate 58 year old Maria-Grazia Vitale of Penetanguishene Ontario. Via OPP_CR Twitter

OPP are looking for a woman who went missing from Penetanguishene, Ont., on Saturday.

Police are seeking 58-year-old Maria-Grazia Vitale, who is described as standing four feet 10 inches, and with a thin build, brown hair, and brown eyes.

Vitale was last seen on Saturday at 6 p.m. in Penetanguishene, and police say she may be in Richmond Hill or Vaughan.

Anyone with information can call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

