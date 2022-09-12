OPP look for missing Penetanguishene, Ont. woman

OPP are looking for a woman who went missing from Penetanguishene, Ont., on Saturday.
Police are seeking 58-year-old Maria-Grazia Vitale, who is described as standing four feet 10 inches, and with a thin build, brown hair, and brown eyes.
Read more: Man, 59, killed after helping young female involved in violent altercation in Bradford: police
Read More
Vitale was last seen on Saturday at 6 p.m. in Penetanguishene, and police say she may be in Richmond Hill or Vaughan.
Trending Stories
Anyone with information can call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments