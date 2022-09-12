Police seek suspect after ‘new home’ robbery in Guelph, Ont.

It was not the kind of welcome a Guelph, Ont., man who had recently moved into his home had in mind.
Guelph Police Service were called to a home in the Franklin Boulevard and Mary Street area early Saturday morning about an assault and robbery.
Investigators say a man was in his main floor bedroom when someone broke into the home and struck the victim in the head with a flashlight.
They say officers arrived to find the victim — who had been in the residence less than a week — with a gash to his head.
He was taken to hospital for treatment.
Read more: Guelph, Ont. man faces charges following downtown assault: police
Investigators say the intruder stole the victim’s wallet, left the house through the back door, and fled the area.
They are looking for a male who is described as six feet tall, last seen dressed entirely in black including a black ski mask.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police or Crime Stoppers.
Comments