Crime

Police seek suspect after ‘new home’ robbery in Guelph, Ont.

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted September 12, 2022 11:42 am
Guelph police vehicle View image in full screen
Guelph Police cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

It was not the kind of welcome a Guelph, Ont., man who had recently moved into his home had in mind.

Guelph Police Service were called to a home in the Franklin Boulevard and Mary Street area early Saturday morning about an assault and robbery.

Investigators say a man was in his main floor bedroom when someone broke into the home and struck the victim in the head with a flashlight.

They say officers arrived to find the victim — who had been in the residence less than a week — with a gash to his head.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the intruder stole the victim’s wallet, left the house through the back door, and fled the area.

They are looking for a male who is described as six feet tall, last seen dressed entirely in black including a black ski mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police or Crime Stoppers.

