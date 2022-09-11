SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Entertainment

Brendan Fraser, Harry Styles among stars to be toasted at TIFF Tribute Awards

By Adina Bresge The Canadian Press
Posted September 11, 2022 10:46 am
TORONTO — Canadian-American actor Brendan Fraser, action star Michelle Yeoh and pop sensation Harry Styles are among the celebrities set to be feted at a Toronto International Film Festival awards gala.

Organizers are rolling out the red carpet for the TIFF Tribute Awards fundraiser tonight.

Fraser will be decorated with the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance for his for leading role in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.”

Another performance prize will be awarded to the ensemble cast of “My Policeman,” comprised of Styles, Emma Corrin, Gina McKee, Linus Roache, David Dawson and Rupert Everett.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” star Yeoh will receive the inaugural TIFF Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award, which recognizes a leader in the film industry who has championed women throughout their career.

Legendary Cree artist and activist Buffy Sainte-Marie, the subject of the documentary “Carry It On,” will be recognized with the Jeff Skoll Award in Impact Media. The honour recognizes leadership in uniting social impact and cinema.

The TIFF Ebert Director Award will go to Academy Award-winning filmmaker Sam Mendes, whose love letter to cinema “Empire of Light” is playing the festival.

The in-person gala at Toronto’s Fairmont Royal York Hotel is set to feature a performance by Toronto musician Mustafa.

Canadian directors Sarah Polley and Jason Reitman and English actor Olivia Colman are among the presenters expected to toast this year’s awards recipients.

Launched in 2019, the Tribute Awards celebrate the film industry’s “outstanding contributors” and raise funds for TIFF’s year-round programs.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
