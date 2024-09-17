Menu

Video link
Headline link
Entertainment

TIFF screening controversial doc ‘Russians at War’ again

By Alex Nino Gheciu The Canadian Press
Posted September 17, 2024 6:30 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Freeland criticizes use of public funds for ‘Russians at War’ doc screening at TIFF'
Freeland criticizes use of public funds for ‘Russians at War’ doc screening at TIFF
WATCH: Freeland criticizes use of public funds for 'Russians at War' doc screening at TIFF.
The Toronto International Film Festival plans to screen the controversial documentary “Russians at War” today after postponing last week’s showings.

The film, which captures the experiences of Russian soldiers on the front lines of the war in Ukraine, has sparked considerable backlash from Ukrainian officials and community groups, as well as Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Last week, TIFF announced it would be suspending screenings of “Russians at War” due to “significant threats” to festival operations and public safety.

The documentary by Russian-Canadian filmmaker Anastasia Trofimova was originally scheduled for its North American premiere at TIFF last Friday, with additional weekend screenings also halted. The festival concluded on Sunday.

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress called the film “Russian propaganda,” but Trofimova has denied those claims, telling The Canadian Press that the documentary was filmed without the Russian government’s permission, which put her at risk of criminal prosecution.

TIFF also dismissed accusations that “Russians at War” is propaganda, with organizers saying the film merits a place in the festival lineup.

Freeland has condemned the use of public funds to finance and screen the documentary, which received $340,000 from the Canada Media Fund and was produced in partnership with Ontario’s public broadcaster, TVO.

Last week, TVO’s board of directors retracted its support for the film and cancelled plans to broadcast it on the network.

Two screenings of “Russians at War” are scheduled today at the TIFF Lightbox in Toronto.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

