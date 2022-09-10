Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia accession ceremony recognizes King Charles III as head of state

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted September 10, 2022 4:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Formal proclamation of King Charles III' Formal proclamation of King Charles III
University of Victoria British historian Mariel Grant speaks with Global News Morning about the future of the monarchy, and its role in the Commonwealth under the reign of King Charles III.

The province of Nova Scotia officially welcomed King Charles III to the throne during an accession ceremony in Halifax Saturday afternoon.

The Nova Scotia Executive Council and the Lieutenant-Governor issued an accession proclamation at Government House, formally naming King Charles III as the new head of state following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The event opened with a land acknowledgement and traditional Mi’kmaq smudging ceremony, and ended with a rendition of God Save the King. The ceremony was also marked by a 21-gun salute at Citadel Hill.

Read more: King Charles III proclaimed Canada’s head of state at Rideau Hall ceremony

Chris McCreery, the master of ceremonies for the event and the private secretary to Lieutenant-Governor Arthur J. LeBlanc, said this is the ninth time the historic ceremony has been held at Government House, beginning with the demise of George III in 1820.

While the succession of the crown is automatic, McCreery said the accession ceremony is an “old tradition to announce to the entire public and to all the citizens that we have a new head of state.”

“It’s very moving and memorable,” he said. “It’s an important moment in the history of the province and our country.”

Lieutenant-Governor Arthur J. LeBlanc during the accession ceremony in Halifax Saturday. View image in full screen
Lieutenant-Governor Arthur J. LeBlanc during the accession ceremony in Halifax Saturday. Ashley Field/Global News

Rev. Rhonda Britton, who led a prayer for the queen and the new King during the ceremony, said she was “honoured” to play a part.

Britton, who was awarded a Platinum Jubilee Medal in August, said she has long admired Queen Elizabeth II.

“I know it’s strange for me, as a Black woman, to be saying that,” said Britton.

Read more: Death of Queen Elizabeth II and her ‘personal’ relationship with the Maritimes

“The history that we have, our ancestors that have been oppressed by colonization … but I believe that she was a woman who was a person of great faith and tremendous grace, who thought about these things very thoughtfully, who wanted to approach life differently in this modern age.

“I know that it is her heart that matters … she inherited some things, and you work with what you have.”

For the next eight days, a book of condolences will be available to the public at Government House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will also be a designated area at the flagpole for flowers.

McCreery also said a provincial memorial service for the Queen will be held on Sept. 19 at the Cathedral Church of All Saints in Halifax, which will be open to the public.

— With files from Ashley Field

