Canada

King Charles III to be proclaimed as Canada’s new head of state Saturday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 9, 2022 7:14 pm
Click to play video: 'King Charles III addresses nation following Queen Elizabeth’s death' King Charles III addresses nation following Queen Elizabeth’s death
King Charles III delivered his first address on Friday to a nation mourning Queen Elizabeth II. "Thank you for your love and devotion to our family... 'May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest,'" Charles said in a heartfelt tribute to his late mother.

A ceremony to proclaim the accession of King Charles III as Canada’s new head of state will take place Saturday morning at Rideau Hall.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and members of the federal cabinet and Privy Council are also expected to meet as part of the protocol needed to formally proclaim the new sovereign.

Read more: King Charles III names son Prince of Wales in 1st speech, vows ‘unswerving devotion’

Trudeau is signing the book of condolences for the Queen this evening, after he returns to Ottawa from a three-day cabinet retreat in Vancouver.

A date for Canada’s national commemoration ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II has not been announced, as officials await public confirmation about when her state funeral will be held.

Click to play video: 'Reaction as King Charles III makes his first public speech as monarch' Reaction as King Charles III makes his first public speech as monarch
Reaction as King Charles III makes his first public speech as monarch

Canadian Heritage says it will hold a ceremony involving a televised church service, a memorial parade, as well as a 96-gun salute and military flypast to honour and remember Canada’s longest-serving head of state.

Government officials say it will be the same day as the Queen’s state funeral in London.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
