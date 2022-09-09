King Charles III to be proclaimed as Canada’s new head of state Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

A ceremony to proclaim the accession of King Charles III as Canada’s new head of state will take place Saturday morning at Rideau Hall.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and members of the federal cabinet and Privy Council are also expected to meet as part of the protocol needed to formally proclaim the new sovereign.

Trudeau is signing the book of condolences for the Queen this evening, after he returns to Ottawa from a three-day cabinet retreat in Vancouver.

A date for Canada’s national commemoration ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II has not been announced, as officials await public confirmation about when her state funeral will be held.

Reaction as King Charles III makes his first public speech as monarch

Canadian Heritage says it will hold a ceremony involving a televised church service, a memorial parade, as well as a 96-gun salute and military flypast to honour and remember Canada’s longest-serving head of state.

Government officials say it will be the same day as the Queen’s state funeral in London.