Book of condolences for Queen Elizabeth II set up at Hamilton City Hall

A number of Hamilton dignitaries unveiled a book of condolences for Queen Elizabeth II at City Hall on Friday afternoon.

Hamilton mayor Fred Eisenberger, police chief Frank Bergen as well as present and honorary officers of the Argyll of Sutherland Highlanders of Canada signed the book prior to opening pages for the public’s signatures.

“It’s a great tradition to acknowledge the passing of a significant individual in our community,” Eisenberger said.

“Certainly the queen was probably the most significant individuals in most of our lives, so great that we can provide this opportunity for people to come in and sign.”

The queen was the colonel-in-chief of the Highlanders and presented the Hamilton-based Canadian Forces infantry with their new colours in a 2002 visit to the city.

Elizabeth would make three visits to the city in her reign including a 1951 trip with husband Prince Philip while she was still just a princess.

Eisenberger told Global News there was a time when he “didn’t care for the monarchy” but says he has come to appreciate what it stands for now.

“I’m quite enamoured with what it means today and what it means to our collective communities,” said Eisenberger.

It is with great sadness to learn that our Head of State, HRH Queen Elizabeth, has passed away. Hamilton joins people in Canada and throughout the Commonwealth in mourning her death. Our deepest condolences to the @RoyalFamily and all who knew her. #HamOnt 1/3 pic.twitter.com/HDvcFm7XD4 — Fred Eisenberger (@HamiltonsMayor) September 8, 2022

“I’m not one of those that would now dismiss the royalty.”

City of Hamilton flags were lowered to half-mast late Thursday with the Hamilton sign illuminated in official royal purple.

Ontario’s premier and lieutenant governor signed a similar book of condolences for the queen at the provincial legislature.

The public can also sign that book, which is set up in the main lobby of the legislative building in Toronto.

There is also a display at Queen’s Park honouring the longest-reigning monarch’s 70th year on the throne, marking each of her visits to the legislature.