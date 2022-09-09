Menu

Canada

Book of condolences for the Queen set up at Queen’s Park; Ford, Dowdeswell to sign it

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 9, 2022 11:19 am
Click to play video: 'Queen Elizabeth’s ties to Queen’s Park' Queen Elizabeth’s ties to Queen’s Park
WATCH ABOVE: A look at Queen Elizabeth’s ties to Queen’s Park. Tracy Tong reports.

Ontario’s premier and lieutenant governor will sign a book of condolences for the Queen in the legislature today.

The public can also sign the book, which is set up in the main lobby of the legislative building in Toronto.

There is also a display set up at Queen’s Park honouring the longest-reigning monarch’s 70th year on the throne, marking each of her visits to the legislature.

Read more: Ontario bill was one of the last signed in Queen Elizabeth II’s name

Premier Doug Ford and Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell said Thursday the Queen taught everyone the meaning of selfless service.

Both expressed condolences to King Charles III and the Royal Family.

The legislature was adjourned following the Queen’s death Thursday and will resume next week to pay tribute to her.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
