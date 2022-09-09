Cobourg man faces more charges for string of thefts at Durham golf courses: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Cobourg, Ont., man is facing more than two dozen new charges in connection with a string of property thefts in the Durham region this year.

According to the Durham Region Police Service, since the spring, the man had entered and removed items from 20 vehicles parked at golf courses across the region.

Police worked with other agencies and identified the suspect.

Roderick Newman, 30, from Cobourg, was arrested and charged with six counts each of theft under $5,000 and mischief under $5,000, along with five counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, three counts each of fraud under $5,000 and personation to gain advantage and two counts of unauthorized use of a credit card.

He was released on an undertaking, Durham police said Friday.

Anyone with new information about this investigation is asked to contact D/Cst. Beukeboom directly at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2696. Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca

Back in August, Newman was previously arrested by the Cobourg Police Service and charged with more than 40 offences after police recovered more than $38,000 worth of items reported stolen from the Durham and York regions.