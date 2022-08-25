Menu

Crime

Cobourg man arrested for string of property thefts in Durham, York regions: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 25, 2022 9:31 am
Police in Cobourg, Ont., seized dozens of reported stolen items following a search of a home on Aug. 13. View image in full screen
Police in Cobourg, Ont., seized dozens of reported stolen items following a search of a home on Aug. 13. Cobourg Police Service

A Cobourg, Ont., man faces dozens of charges following the seizure of more than $38,000 worth of stolen property this month.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, on Aug. 11, officers launched an investigation after a complainant reportedly tracked their stolen computer to a residence in the town. Police determined the laptop was in a vehicle in the residence’s parking lot.

Read more: 1 arrested, 2 sought after $20K in goods stolen from downtown Peterborough store, police say

On Aug. 12, investigators executed a search warrant at the residence, where they located and seized dozens of stolen property items valued at more than $38,000. Among the items were 13 laptops/tablets, numerous government-issued identification cards, cheques, and banking and tax documents not belonging to the owner of the vehicle.

Police determined many of the items had been reported stolen during a string of “smash and grab” incidents from vehicles and mailboxes and at several golf courses in other jurisdictions, including Durham and York regions.

The investigation led to the arrest of one person on Aug. 18.

Roderick Newman, 30, of Cobourg, was arrested and charged with:

  • 19 counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and two counts over $5,000.
  • Three counts of possession of a forged document.
  • 17 counts of possession of an article stolen from mail.
  • One count of possession of a Schedule I substance.

He was remanded into custody and was scheduled for a court date in Cobourg on Aug. 23. Police say additional charges are pending as police in York and Durham regions continue their investigations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-372-6821 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.

