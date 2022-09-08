Edmonton golfer Wil Bateman competing for PGA Tour of Canada player-of-year

Send this page to someone via email

Professional golf can be a challenging journey, with more disappointing than successful moments.

Edmonton’s Wil Bateman has proven to be a golfer who can overcome the challenging moments.

After winning once in nine years as professional, Bateman entered the 2022 PGA Tour of Canada season prepared.

“I really worked on my game this winter and I played a lot of events… (I) wanted to prep for Canada. (I) felt like I’ve done a good job of staying patient and obviously to see some success out there this summer has been fun,” he said.

The fun started in the second tournament of the year in his home of Edmonton. Bateman won the ATB Classic presented by Volvo Edmonton in dramatic fashion, chipping in for eagle on the second playoff hole.

“I’ve always wanted to win that event. Obviously, I grew up watching a bunch of the guys out here, and just to have a chance down the stretch was big and then chipping in on the second playoff hole was awesome in front of my family and all my friends. It was just a fun week.”

The 29-year-old has two top 10 finishes since that memorable week in Edmonton, including a second place result at the CRMC Championship in late August.

He’s second in Fortinet Cup points standings heading into the Fortinet Cup Championship Sept. 15-18 in Kitchener, Ont. Bateman is already guaranteed a Korn Ferry Tour card for next season, but if he is able to finish first in the overall points standings, he will be eligible to play in every open Korn Ferry event and compete in the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.

“Going into next week, I’m just going to stay patient and focus on what I can control. And if the chips fall and I end up winning the season, that’d be awesome, but a good second is having Korn Ferry for next year.”

Bateman has improved physically as a golfer, but he credits his career season to an altered mental approach to the sport.

“I looked at it a few years ago as a grind and I think that that kind of hurt me a little bit — just kind of being out there and thinking that I’m grinding it out,” he said.

“Now I’m just kind of having fun and trying to enjoy it a little bit more.”