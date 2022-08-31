Kelowna golf course hosting PGA Tour Canada event this week

Send this page to someone via email

Four days of professional golf are once again on tap this week in the Okanagan, with Kelowna hosting a PGA Tour Canada stop.

The GolfBC Championship will run from Thursday to Sunday at Gallagher’s Canyon, and admission is free. This will be the tournament’s sixth year at the 18-hole course.

A field of 156 up-and-coming professional golfers will be competing for the top prize of $36,000, along with points in the season-long race for the Fortinet Cup.

“We’re totally excited about being here. The course is in the best shape I’ve seen it in the six years,” tournament director Hugh Vassos told Global News.

“We’ve attracted a huge field, from throughout the world. Lots of Americans, lots of Canadians. It’s going to be an outstanding tournament and we just can’t wait to get it going.”

The opening ceremonies were held Tuesday at Gallagher’s Canyon, though players began arriving on Monday for practice and a private pro-am event. More practice rounds and a long-drive challenge were held Tuesday, with another pro-am scheduled for Wednesday.

Thursday’s first round will start at 7:15 a.m., with players competing in groups of three.

The trophy presentation and closing ceremonies will take place on Sunday afternoon, around 4 p.m., pending the pace of play.

“These are the young men that are going to move on to the PGA Tour,” said Vassos, adding the PGA Tour Canada is an exceptional tour.

“The players that you see play here aren’t household names yet, but they will be. They’re the future stars of the PGA Tour.”

