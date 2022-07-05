Elk Ridge-hosted PGA Tour Canada golf event cancelled

The 2022 PGA Tour Canada golfing event was cancelled due to inclement weather.

The announcement was made early last Saturday after PGA Tour Canada felt that the course at Elk Ridge was unplayable, due to all the rain they have received over the tail end of the tournament — over four inches to be exact.

Naturally, organizers are disappointed, but it was out of their hands. Now they can only look forward to better weather in 2023.

“Kudos to the players in the whole community. Everyone rallied and did whatever we could. But at the end of the day … Mother Nature called the shots, and unfortunately, our golf course is unplayable for PGA Tour Canada standards. They have an obligation to look after the player safety,” said Ryan Danberg, Elk Ridge Resort managing partner.

Elk Ridge Open Tournament Director Hugh Vassos says there was a lot of work put into the event thanks to the more than 100 volunteers working on the course, getting it prepared.

“We pick ourselves up and we start planning for next year. And what we can do besides build a dome? It was a good event leading up to it, I just feel bad for all the volunteers and organizers,” Vassos said.

“They didn’t get a chance to showcase this event. I know it would’ve been a fantastic one.”

But there is still golf to be played and money to be made. Thanks to the Elk Ridge Resort ownership group, they will be putting up $40,000 themselves for a one-round shoot-out on Sunday to help offset the player’s expenses.

Attendance on Sundays is free, and they even plan to set up hospitality tents on the 18th green. As they are also putting up $3,000 for the golfer or golfers (to which it will then be split up), that can eagle the par for the 18th hole.

“Kudos to our committee. They went above and beyond in my opinion. There are a lot of players smiling today, to a cancelled event. And at the end of the day, if you’re ever going to have a cancelled event you couldn’t ask for a better plan B,” said Danberg.

“Us players we have a lot of expenses. Staying in a hotel and travel, and all that stuff. For the ownership group here at Elkridge to come out and have this Sunday shoot out with a $40,000 purse, for one day, most guys already have hotel rooms anyway so it’s really great and it’s a great gesture,” said Brad Reeves, a golfer in the tournament.

