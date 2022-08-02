Menu

Canada

Golf legend John Daly returns to Shaw Charity Classic

By Norma Reid Global News
Posted August 2, 2022 8:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Golf legend John Daly returns to Shaw Charity Classic' Golf legend John Daly returns to Shaw Charity Classic
Watch: John Daly is one of 78 golfers taking part in this year's event, and on Tuesday, he played a friendly round with Doug Barron, last year's winner of the tournament. Norma Reid spoke has more.

In the buttoned-up world of golf, John Daly has made a career of standing out.

The professional golfer and living legend is excited to be back once again at the Shaw Charity Classic at Calgary’s Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club.

“It’s amazing, $76 million raised over the last 10 years,” said Daly. “That’s just awesome.”

Daly is one of 78 golfers taking part in this year’s event, and on Tuesday, he played a friendly round with fellow player, and last year’s winner of the tournament, Doug Barron.

Whether reaching for a club, or another cigarette, the fan favourite is candid when opening up about his bad boy image.

“There’s really no skeletons in my closet. If I screwed up, I say I screwed up, and I think fans like that,” said the colourful professional who includes Hooters as a sponsor. “I’m not looking over my shoulder… everybody knows everything about me on this tour.

Trending Stories

“My life, my ex-wives, everything. It’s out there so there’s not really anything to hide.”

And perhaps it’s that honesty that’s winning him a new generation of younger fans.

“I think because of the beard, maybe they think I’m Santa Claus, but as (fellow pro-golfer) Justin Thomas told me, I’m bad Santa so that’s out the window,” Daly said with a laugh.

Daly may also credit social media for his newfound appeal. The 56-year-old, who has ventured into the alcoholic beverage and athletic fashion business, regularly delights fans with funny videos on Instagram of him singing and teeing balls off tacos.

“I like to try and have as much fun as I can,” said the self-professed old-timer. “When I’m not playing good nobody’s happy, but you’ve got to have fun in life otherwise what’s it for?”

The Shaw Charity Classic runs from Aug. 3-7 and features 78 stars on the PGA Tour Champions, all of whom are competing for $2.35 million U.S., in a three-round, 54-hold stroke-play tournament.

Over the years, the Shaw Charity Classic has raised close to $80 million for charities across Alberta.

