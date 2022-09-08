Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

NBCC Saint John lockdown due to technical error, no ‘malicious intent’

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted September 8, 2022 3:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning New Brunswick: September 8' Global News Morning New Brunswick: September 8
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global New Brunswick.

The Saint John campus of New Brunswick Community College (NBCC) says a lockdown alert issued this week was a technical error.

On Tuesday at 10:20 a.m., an alert went out by email, text, automated phone call, social media and the campus public address system.

A tweet from the school said people should stay off-site, but those on campus were advised to “RUN – HIDE – FIGHT” after assessing their situation.

That tweet was later deleted.

Read more: Lockdown lifted at New Brunswick Community College in Saint John after police called

One student who spoke to Global News said students in his class shut the blinds, turned off the lights and sat quietly after the alert appeared on their classroom board.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Saint John Police responded to the campus and determined there was no threat to safety. By 11:14 a.m., an all-clear as given.

NBCC says staff have since investigated the cause of the alarm, along with their service contractors.

“We have determined that this incident was a false alarm resulting from a technical error in the public address system. We have concluded that there was no malicious intent,” read a release from Graham Huddleston, the acting director of facilities and ancillary services with NBCC.

The system will be updated to prevent the error from happening again, the release said.

“Safety is our priority. We are grateful for the cooperation of our staff, students, and visitors, as well as the support of Saint John Police, during this incident. We recognize that this was a stressful experience and apologize for this experience,” the statement read.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Safety tagSaint John police tagSchool Safety tagNBCC tagNBCC lockdown tagNBCC Saint John tagNBCC Saint John lockdown tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers