Canada

New Brunswick Community College in Saint John under lockdown, police called

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted September 6, 2022 9:54 am
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 New Brunswick: Sept. 2' Global News at 6 New Brunswick: Sept. 2
Global News at 6 New Brunswick from Sept. 2, 2022.

The Saint John campus of New Brunswick Community College is under lockdown, according to the school’s official Twitter account.

NBCC tweeted at 10:20 a.m. that the Grandview campus buildings are under immediate lockdown.

“If you are on-site, assess your situation and RUN – HIDE – FIGHT. If you are off-site, stay away until an “All Clear” notification is issued by First Responders,” read the Tweet.

Saint John Police tweeted shortly before 10:40 a.m. they have responded to the campus for “an unknown problem.”

Just after 10:50 a.m., police tweeted they are investigating, but there were “no signs of threats to safety.”

More to come.

