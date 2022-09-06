New Brunswick Community College in Saint John under lockdown, police called

The Saint John campus of New Brunswick Community College is under lockdown, according to the school’s official Twitter account.
NBCC tweeted at 10:20 a.m. that the Grandview campus buildings are under immediate lockdown.
“If you are on-site, assess your situation and RUN – HIDE – FIGHT. If you are off-site, stay away until an “All Clear” notification is issued by First Responders,” read the Tweet.
Saint John Police tweeted shortly before 10:40 a.m. they have responded to the campus for “an unknown problem.”
Just after 10:50 a.m., police tweeted they are investigating, but there were “no signs of threats to safety.”
More to come.
