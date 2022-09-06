New Brunswick Community College in Saint John under lockdown, police called

Send this page to someone via email

The Saint John campus of New Brunswick Community College is under lockdown, according to the school’s official Twitter account.

NBCC tweeted at 10:20 a.m. that the Grandview campus buildings are under immediate lockdown.

“If you are on-site, assess your situation and RUN – HIDE – FIGHT. If you are off-site, stay away until an “All Clear” notification is issued by First Responders,” read the Tweet.

Saint John Police tweeted shortly before 10:40 a.m. they have responded to the campus for “an unknown problem.”

Police are responding to the NBCC Grandview Avenue Campus for an unknown problem. It was reported that the campus went into lockdown. Further info to follow. — Saint John Police (@saintjohnpolice) September 6, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Just after 10:50 a.m., police tweeted they are investigating, but there were “no signs of threats to safety.”

Update: Police are on scene investigating. No signs of threats to safety of students or staff at this time. — Saint John Police (@saintjohnpolice) September 6, 2022

More to come.