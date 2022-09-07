Menu

Crime

Winnipeg babysitter accidentally shot while taking loaded gun from toddler

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 7, 2022 2:22 pm
A Winnipeg police car. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police car. Shane Gibson/Global News

A teenage babysitter was taken to hospital in Winnipeg Saturday morning with a gunshot wound from an accidental shooting.

Winnipeg police said the incident happened at a Seven Oaks apartment, where a toddler had found a loaded gun and was running around the suite with it.

While the gun was being taken from the child, it went off accidentally and hit the babysitter.

Police said an adult was asleep in the suite when the accidental shooting took place.

A 20-year-old woman was arrested on-scene for possessing a loaded, prohibited firearm, storing a firearm contrary to regulations, and carrying a concealed weapon, prohibited device or ammunition.

Click to play video: 'Accidental shooting at Alexander Avenue apartment sends man to hospital' Accidental shooting at Alexander Avenue apartment sends man to hospital
Accidental shooting at Alexander Avenue apartment sends man to hospital – Nov 5, 2021
