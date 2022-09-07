Winnipeg babysitter accidentally shot while taking loaded gun from toddler

Send this page to someone via email

A teenage babysitter was taken to hospital in Winnipeg Saturday morning with a gunshot wound from an accidental shooting.

Winnipeg police said the incident happened at a Seven Oaks apartment, where a toddler had found a loaded gun and was running around the suite with it.

While the gun was being taken from the child, it went off accidentally and hit the babysitter.

Police said an adult was asleep in the suite when the accidental shooting took place.

A 20-year-old woman was arrested on-scene for possessing a loaded, prohibited firearm, storing a firearm contrary to regulations, and carrying a concealed weapon, prohibited device or ammunition.

Story continues below advertisement

0:25 Accidental shooting at Alexander Avenue apartment sends man to hospital Accidental shooting at Alexander Avenue apartment sends man to hospital – Nov 5, 2021