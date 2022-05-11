Accidental shooting puts teen in hospital: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man has been charged after police say he accidentally shot a teenage girl.

Police were initially called to reports a stabbing at home in the 300 block of Selkirk Avenue around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Instead of finding a stabbing victim, investigators say they found a 16-year-old girl who had been shot in the lower body.

The girl was rushed to hospital in unknown condition where she’s since been upgraded to stable.

A man was arrested at the scene.

Police say the accused and the victim were known to each other and say the suspect accidentally shot a gun, hitting her.

They haven’t said what type of gun was used.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences including unauthorized possession of a firearm and careless use of a firearm.

19 y/o male charged with accidental shooting of teenage female at residence in 300 block of Selkirk Ave.

Media Release:https://t.co/RK7LY1Ypmx — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 11, 2022