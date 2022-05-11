Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Accidental shooting puts teen in hospital: Winnipeg police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 11, 2022 1:15 pm
A Winnipeg man has been charged in what police describe as an accidental shooting of a 16-year-old girl. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg man has been charged in what police describe as an accidental shooting of a 16-year-old girl. Global News / File

A Winnipeg man has been charged after police say he accidentally shot a teenage girl.

Police were initially called to reports a stabbing at home in the 300 block of Selkirk Avenue around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Read more: Winnipeg police looking for information about weekend strongarm robbery on Sargent Avenue

Instead of finding a stabbing victim, investigators say they found a 16-year-old girl who had been shot in the lower body.

The girl was rushed to hospital in unknown condition where she’s since been upgraded to stable.

Click to play video: 'Federal Public Safety Minister talks gun violence in Manitoba' Federal Public Safety Minister talks gun violence in Manitoba
Federal Public Safety Minister talks gun violence in Manitoba – Mar 10, 2022

A man was arrested at the scene.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police say the accused and the victim were known to each other and say the suspect accidentally shot a gun, hitting her.

Read more: Winnipeg man charged with animal cruelty after cat found with severe injuries

They haven’t said what type of gun was used.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences including unauthorized possession of a firearm and careless use of a firearm.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shooting tagWinnipeg police tagWinnipeg crime tagWinnipeg Police Service tagWinnipeg shooting tagaccidental shooting tagTeenager shot tagteen girl shot tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers