Accidental shooting puts teen in hospital: Winnipeg police

A Winnipeg man has been charged after police say he accidentally shot a teenage girl.
Police were initially called to reports a stabbing at home in the 300 block of Selkirk Avenue around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Instead of finding a stabbing victim, investigators say they found a 16-year-old girl who had been shot in the lower body.
The girl was rushed to hospital in unknown condition where she’s since been upgraded to stable.
A man was arrested at the scene.
Police say the accused and the victim were known to each other and say the suspect accidentally shot a gun, hitting her.
They haven’t said what type of gun was used.
A 19-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences including unauthorized possession of a firearm and careless use of a firearm.
