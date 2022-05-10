Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police looking for information about weekend strongarm robbery on Sargent Avenue

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 10, 2022 4:13 pm
Winnipeg police are investigating a strongarm robbery on Sargent Avenue. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police are investigating a strongarm robbery on Sargent Avenue. Global News / File

Winnipeg police are reaching out to the public for information about a strongarm robbery Saturday night.

Police said a woman in her 20s got off a bus near Balmoral Street and Sargent Avenue around 9 p.m., when she was followed by a group of unknown women who assaulted her, stole her personal belongings and took off on foot, before a passerby stopped and called 911.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

