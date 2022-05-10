Menu

Crime

Man attacked with machete, robbed in downtown Winnipeg

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 10, 2022 2:51 pm
Winnipeg Police cruiser car crime scene View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police say a man was robbed with a machete in the 500 block of Portage Avenue early Sunday. Global News

A Winnipeg man was sent to hospital after being attacked with a machete and robbed in downtown Winnipeg.

Police say the man in his 30s was sitting on the steps of a closed business in the 500 block of Portage Avenue when he was attacked around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Read more: Man seeking entry to shelter denied, bashes windows with machete: Winnipeg police

They say two men and a woman assaulted the man with a machete before stealing his personal property and fleeing on foot.

The victim was rushed to hospital in stable condition.

Police haven’t said if any arrests have been made.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police are encountering more machetes' Winnipeg police are encountering more machetes
Winnipeg police are encountering more machetes – Jan 8, 2019
