Man attacked with machete, robbed in downtown Winnipeg

A Winnipeg man was sent to hospital after being attacked with a machete and robbed in downtown Winnipeg.
Police say the man in his 30s was sitting on the steps of a closed business in the 500 block of Portage Avenue when he was attacked around 1 a.m. Sunday.
They say two men and a woman assaulted the man with a machete before stealing his personal property and fleeing on foot.
Trending Stories
The victim was rushed to hospital in stable condition.
Police haven’t said if any arrests have been made.
Winnipeg police are encountering more machetes
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments