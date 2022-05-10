Man attacked with machete, robbed in downtown Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man was sent to hospital after being attacked with a machete and robbed in downtown Winnipeg.

Police say the man in his 30s was sitting on the steps of a closed business in the 500 block of Portage Avenue when he was attacked around 1 a.m. Sunday.

They say two men and a woman assaulted the man with a machete before stealing his personal property and fleeing on foot.

The victim was rushed to hospital in stable condition.

Police haven’t said if any arrests have been made.

