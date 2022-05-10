Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man charged with animal cruelty after cat found with severe injuries

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 10, 2022 3:31 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News

A Winnipeg man is facing charges after a cat’s leg had to be amputated. Police followed up on a report from the Winnipeg Humane Society about an abused animal at a Sherbrook Street home.

Police said the cat was found in “severe distress” and was suffering from an injured limb and facial injuries.

Read more: Winnipeg Humane Society pleased to hear puppy mill topic broached in federal campaign

After consultation with the province’s Chief Veterinary Officer, the man, 32, was arrested the morning of May 2 and charged with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

He was released on an appearance notice.

Click to play video: 'What to do if you suspect animal cruelty in Manitoba' What to do if you suspect animal cruelty in Manitoba
Story continues below advertisement

 

Winnipeg police tagWinnipeg Police Service tagAnimal Cruelty tagcrime in winnipeg tagWinnipeg Humane Society taginjured cat tagChief Veterinary Officer of Manitoba tag

