Winnipeg man charged with animal cruelty after cat found with severe injuries

A Winnipeg man is facing charges after a cat’s leg had to be amputated. Police followed up on a report from the Winnipeg Humane Society about an abused animal at a Sherbrook Street home.

Police said the cat was found in “severe distress” and was suffering from an injured limb and facial injuries.

After consultation with the province’s Chief Veterinary Officer, the man, 32, was arrested the morning of May 2 and charged with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

He was released on an appearance notice.

