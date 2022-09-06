300 new spaces being created at crowded Kelowna middle school

Send this page to someone via email

Relief is on the way for a Kelowna middle school bursting at the seams.

The Ministry of Education and Child Care announced Tuesday it has approved a 12-classroom expansion at Dr. Knox Middle School in the city’s Glenmore area.

“It’s operating at 117 per cent capacity,” said Kevin Kaardal, superintendent of Central Okanagan Public Schools.

The school is currently using 11 portables as classrooms.

“A great school is at the heart of every strong community, and our government’s work to invest in schools is one of the many ways we’re making life better for families in B.C.,” said Jennifer Whiteside, minister of education and child care.

Dr. Knox is one of Kelowna’s newer schools, having opened its doors in 2009.

But Glenmore is considered the fastest growing area of Central Kelowna and the need for more space has grown significantly in recent years.

The 12-classroom expansion will create an additional 300 new seats to meet the rising enrolment need.

“It was just growth in Kelowna,” Kaardal said. “It’s a great place to be. We’re one of the fastest-growing communities in Canada and people want to live in this beautiful paradise and we have to find places to make sure they can receive public schooling.”

Moyra Baxter, chair of Central Okanagan Public Schools’ Board of Education, said the board was “pleased to see this investment in one of our key capital projects that will provide much-needed classroom space for our growing student population.”

“As the fastest-growing region in the country, we look forward to continued support of our long-term facilities planning to make sure we have sustainable solutions to meet the needs of students and families in the Central Okanagan.”

The provincial government approved $22.8 million for the two-storey addition to the school.

Central Okanagan Public Schools will contribute an additional $500,000 to the project.

Construction will start in early 2023.

The newly expanded portion of the school is expected to be ready in the fall of 2024.

