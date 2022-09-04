Parents emotional, students excited at UBCO’s student move-in day

Send this page to someone via email

The University of British Columbia Okanagan hosted its annual student move-in day on Sunday — a chance for students and their parents to check out the campus, and get students settled into their new home away from home.

This school year UBCO will have 12,000 students on campus, with a record number who lined up to get the keys to their dorms.

“We have just over 1,000 students moving on-campus today,” explained Associate Vice President of students, Dale Mullings.

“I think there is a lot of pent-up energy having to you know socially distance for a number of years here. The opportunity to come back on campus, I think you really feel that energy with move in.”

As parents and their kids made their way to the student housing, they are met by student athletes eager to welcome first-year students to their new home, and even lend a helping hand.

“We’re super excited to be out here today helping all the new students move in, so we just help get all their luggage out and move boxes into their door rooms for the new year,” said student athlete Rachel Hare.

For many students, this is their first time living away from home. While the big move may seem daunting for some, the excitement of starting a new journey in life outweighs the nerves.

“This is kind of something that’s two years in the making for me, said Michael Adebiyi, a first-year UBCO student from Winnipeg.

“It’s been my dream since I was in grade 11, with Covid and everything and I’m super excited to be able to get out of the city and you know kind of be on my own.”

“I love it here,” said Gracey Hill of Calgary.

“I’ve been here in the summers, just like at the lake and it’s so nice – so beautiful. I’m so excited to live here by the lake. It’s going to be so fun.”

Meanwhile for the parents, it’s a different kind of emotion. Although happy to see their young ones move on into their new journey in life, saying goodbye was difficult for some.

“I’m really excited for her,” said Gracey Hill’s mother, Tanya Mody.

“Of course, I’m sad she’s moving away but this is the next chapter for her so it’s really exciting.”

“It’s nice to see her excited,” said Sheri Kunzli, parent of a first-year university student.

“She’s happy, and yeah, it’s a good time. Little bit of nerves but overall, really good.”

The first official day of classes at the UBCO kicks off on Tuesday, September 6.