London, Ont. police continue search for 3rd accused in human trafficking investigation

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police continue to search for a wanted man in connection with a human trafficking investigation dating back to May.

The accused, Matthew Parris-Cassidy, 32, of London, is believed to have ties to the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), according to police.

London, Ont., police continue to search for Matthew Parris-Cassidy, 32, of London, in connection with a human trafficking investigation dating back to May 2022. London Police Service

Police have not been able to locate Parris-Cassidy and, as such, he has been charged by way of warrant of arrest.

Story continues below advertisement

Three accused have been charged with trafficking in persons by recruiting or exercising control, financial or material benefit of trafficking person over 18, forcible confinement, extortion, material benefit of sexual services, and material benefit from sexual services.

Parris-Cassidy is also individually charged with assault, assault with a weapon, sexual assault, robbery and uttering threats to cause death.

Earlier this year, a woman from Whitby met a man at a shopping centre in Scarborough after communicating over social media. She was later threatened with a gun if the woman did not “comply with his demands.”

Police said the victim was brought to London on June 18 after being transported to other cities and locations where she was forced to perform sexual acts for money.

The victim was able to escape on June 26 and contacted local police.

Justin Steven Adams, 35, of London, and Jonathan Drummond, 37, of no fixed address, were arrested earlier this year.

Investigators suspect that there may be other victims and encourage them to contact the police.

Anyone who suspects someone of being a victim of human trafficking, or who may have information as to the whereabouts of the wanted man, is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Advertisement